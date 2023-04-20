Zelensky Congratulates Tinubu, Invites President-Elect To Ukraine – Tinubu’s Aide Says

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has congratulated Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect on his election victory while also inviting him to visit his country.

Recall that the president elect polled 8,794,726 votes to win the presidential election while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

According to Zelensky in a statement signed by Tinubu’s media aid, Tunde Rahman on Thursday, was quoted on twitter saying “Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level”.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our State, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations,” the Ukraine president said.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation.

“We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation

"We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation

"The fulfilment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative "Grain from Ukraine", which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you. I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to the further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”