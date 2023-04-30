Zinoleesky Drops Music Video For Latest Song “Many Things” (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer-songwriter Zinoleesky has released the official music video for his latest hit song, “Many Things.”

The new song which was produced by Babybeats and the visuals directed by WG Films, displays Zinoleesky’s ability to create music that resonates with his audience.

READ ALSO: “Money And Fame Doesn’t Get You Real Friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

As one of the most promising artists in the Nigerian music industry, Zinoleesky has been making waves with his unique sound and style.

Watch video below: