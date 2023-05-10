10th Assembly: APC NWC Nominates Akpabio For Senate President, Tajudeen For Speaker

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday officially announced the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwin Akpabio, as its consensus candidate for the position of Senate presidency in the 10th Assembly.

Akpabio is to be assisted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jibrin Barau, who would be the new Deputy Senate President.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Monday, the zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows: Senate President – South-South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

The announcement of the zoning arrangement according to Morka, followed a meeting on Monday by the NWC to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders on the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly.

He said, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the President-Elect and the leadership of the NWC. The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.

“We urge our party leaders, members and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.”

When asked to explain why North Central was left of the two principal offices in both chambers, Morka declined comments and made his way out, saying “No question, please.”

The absence of North Central confirmed earlier fears of demonstrators who stormed the APC secretariat to register their displeasure about the alleged marginalisation and the position of the party on the zoning formula.