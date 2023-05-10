10th Assembly: “Having Four Wives, 28 Children Is Proof I’ll Succeed As Speaker” – Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Doguwa, on Wednesday, has said with his four wives and 28 children, he has the temperament to lead the 10th Assembly.

Doguwa’s statement was a response to criticism that he lacks the competence and right temperament to replace the current speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, owing to his erratic behaviour.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Dogunwa disclosed that those trying to portray him in bad light probably misperceived his attitude.

He said, “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament. For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misperceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children. I have never had a divorce. That shows I have what it takes to excel as the next Speaker. I will be a carpet for Nigerians to march or walk on.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal. And he could be subjected to one disposition or the other. The issue of temperament is about perception. What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.

“But for someone like me who has been in the parliament right from July 4, 1992, to date have successfully secured the mandate of my people. But for time, I would have brought to you my seven different rates of return certificate to show to you my track record.”

The lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal constituency in Kano is currently standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.