10th Assembly: No Member Has Shown Interest In Speakership, Deputy Position — Opposition Reps-Elect

Members-elect from opposition parties in the House of Representatives known as ‘Greater Majority’ have revealed that none of their members have indicated interest in the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The opposition parties are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeran Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

The caucus, Greater Majority, which held a meeting in Abuja on Monday night to deliberate on the way forward, also stated that an 11-member committee set up by opposition members-elect already met with aspirants from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), concluding that all of them appear to be qualified.

Victor Afam Ogene, a member-elect, said the group does not have a definite candidate to support as no member of the minority had indicated interest to contest.

“The committee called on Members of the minority caucus who are interested in the speakership position or Deputy Speaker position to step forward.

READ ALSO: 10th Assembly: APC NWC Nominates Akpabio For Senate President, Tajudeen For Speaker

“I wish to report on behalf of the Chairman of that Committee and the entire members, as at the end of the period given to undertake that assignment no member of the minority caucus better known as the greater majority stepped forward to contest for the role of presiding officers.

“Deductively this means that we are not bidding for those two positions. However we remain united as one caucus of the opposition parties.

“We did also met with those aspiring for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, but because we’ve not briefed our members, I will not go into details of our interface. But I can assure you everyone that put him or herself running for the position appear to be qualified”, Ogene said.

The opposition had earlier constituted an 11-man committee to shop for candidates for the the Speaker and Deputy to contest for the 10th House of Representatives leadership.