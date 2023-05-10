10th NASS: Doguwa, Two Others Withdraw From Speakership Race

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the speakership race for the 10th Assembly and endorsed Tajudeen Abbas, the nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that earlier this month Doguwa declared his speakership ambition stating that his passion for nation building fueled his desire.

READ ALSO: ‘Passion For Nation Building Fueled My Desire’ — Doguwa Joins Speakership Race

However, in a swift turn of words, Doguwa led two other member aspirants, Abubakar Makki and Tunji Oluwuyi to withdraw from the race on Wednesday during a meeting organised by Joint Task Group at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Recall that the ruling APC who endorsed Abbas and Ben Kalu for the speaker and deputy speaker positions, made protests spring up amongst aspirants.

Doguwa who had earlier joined a coalition to challenge Abbas, in a surprise twist, has now pulled out, stating that he cannot go against the Party.