10th NASS: North-West Group Hails Tinubu’s Neutrality Despite Pressure

A group under the auspices of North West Progressive Forum (NPF) has commended president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s neutral stance on the debate for the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS), particularly the Senate.

The convener, Nasir Dambatta, while briefing newsmen in Kaduna, expressed satisfaction that Tinubu did not show he has an anointed candidate for the number three position.

The group called on the president-elect to resist the temptation of being dragged into a situation that would pitch him against the interest of his most reliable ally, the North-west.

According to Dambatta, NPF and associates from the South-South and the South East zones met and reviewed developments regarding the debate on which regional blocs should produce the next Senate president.

After reviewing developments in the country regarding the regional permutations for the Senate presidency and other key National Assembly positions, he said the group has also taken cognizance of claims that some of the contenders have been anointed.

READ ALSO: 10th NASS: APC Tilts Towards Consensus, Sets Up Committee To Reconcile Lukman, Adamu

“We are, however, not bothered by these permutations as they are already part of our democratic culture. We note especially the twist taken by the debates that has potentially pitched the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the Northern region, which gave him the most votes in the February election,” Dambatta said.

He maintained that the North generally played a vital role in the electoral victory of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, adding that the North-west is on record as providing the highest percentage of votes of over 30% over and above every other geopolitical zone in the country.

“It is noteworthy to recall that Asiwaju Tinubu scored a total of 8.79 million broken down into: -North West: 30.0%, -South West: 25.9%, -North Central: 20.0%, -North East: 13.5%,-South South: 9.10%, -South East: 1.45%.

“We find it ridiculous, therefore, that even a zone that contributed a meagre 1.45% is finding it convenient to seek the Senate presidency,” he added.

Dambatta further highlighted a number of resolutions reached at the meeting which included commending the mature and reserved silence of the president-elect Tinubu in the face of the mounting pressure of the moment, “which we hold as golden.”

“We, therefore, call on the President-elect to resist the temptation to be unduly dragged into a situation that will pitch him against the interest of his most reliable ally, the North-west.”