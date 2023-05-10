10th Senate: Don’t Be Worried About Contending Forces – Wike Says, As He Backs Akpabio

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has declared his support for Godswill Akpabio‘s nomination for Senate President.

Wike who disclosed this on Tuesday, said it was time to repay the senator for his kindness, as according to him, Akpabio also supported him during his governorship campaign.

“This is the time for me to support him because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of River State,” he said.

He noted that he sees nothing wrong in the ruling party picking a candidate the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu can work with.

The governor revealed this when he received members of the Stability Group, a group of Senators-elect, rooting for the emergence of Akpabio, led by its Director General, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, Borno South.

“If truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. On this Akpabio and Barau project we are together to make sure they win

“Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition. He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don’t pay back good with evil. This is pay back time for him. I will stand by him until he emerges the next Senate President. Our team would soon meet to take a position on your aspiration.

“Don’t be worried or disturbed with the contending forces against your aspiration, it is normal in politics. Power is not given on a platter, you fight for it. I am impressed that despite your endorsement by your party and the President-elect, you are still consulting your colleagues. That is the way it should be.”