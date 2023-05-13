13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death Over Slippers Ownership In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy to death over the ownership of a rubber slippers.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Sunday around 6pm at Iganmu under the Bridge.

He said the Ijora Badia Police Division got the information from a concerned member of the public that some youths were mobilising to cause mayhem in the Iganmu area.

The Spokesperson said the crisis was caused by the alleged killing of a 13-year-old boy identified as Ekene.

Hundeyin said a patrol team immediately went to the scene and met the victim in the pool of his blood.

The PPRO said, “Information at the scene indicated that the victim was allegedly stabbed by two boys over a minor issue concerning ownership of rubber slippers.

“It was also gathered that the suspects escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

“A credible intelligence was emplaced which led to the arrest of the duo of Ahmed, 28, and Umaru Abubakar, 18.

“The victim was examined and a deep hole suspected to be injuries sustained from stabbing was seen on the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Ajeromi General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. His corpse was evacuated to the Yaba General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

Hundeyin also said the scene was photographed, while suspects were taken to the station for interrogation, where they confessed to the crime.

He said the deceased’s mother, Mrs Chizoba Agu, of Railway Line, Ijora Badia, came to the hospital and identified the deceased as her son.

He said suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation.