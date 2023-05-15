15 Girls Reportedly Die In Sokoto Boat Accident

A fresh boat accident at Dandeji village in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State has reportedly claimed fifteen lives.

It was gathered that the victims who were all girls, were said to be on their way to a nearby bush to fetch firewoods when their boat capsized on Tuesday morning.

According to a local eyewitness report, over 40 girls were on board when the incident happened.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Ibrahim, said 15 corpses had already been recovered and local divers were still searching for the other victims.

The chairman of Shagari local government, Aliyu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said the bodies were being prepared for burial.

Meanwhile, it was recalled that in 2021 and 2022, boat accidents claimed 13 and 30 people who were mostly women and children at Ginga and Gidan Magana villages in the area respectively.

Similarly, some members of Tijjaniyya sect were said to have died in a similar circumstance during the last Eid Maulud festival.