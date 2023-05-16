16-Year-Old Anambra Female Student Emerges Overall Best In UTME

Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, 16, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State has emerged the overall best student in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an aggregate score of 362.

Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, however commended Mmesoma for her performance in the examination conducted by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board.

While describing Mmesoma’s result as “excellent and very outstanding,” Chuma-Udeh via a statement on Saturday, said the performance coming from the State has again demonstrated the investment and priority the administration of governor Chukwuma Soludo accords the education sector in Anambra.

The breakdown of her score is as follows: English 98, Physics 89, Biology 94 and Chemistry 81.

The statement read, “This excellent feat has brought joy and celebration to her school and the state, as her teachers, parent and fellow students were thrown into a euphoric and exhilarating mood following this outstanding academic performance.

“This outstanding performance of Ejikeme has indeed brought joy and happiness to every Ndi-Anambra.”

The government also promised to “monitor her academic progression as she pursues whatever career she desires.”

“We are proud of her and grateful to Governor Soludo for giving top priority to education in the state,” Chuma-Udeh added.