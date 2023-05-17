17-Year-Old Boy Fakes His Abduction With Friends To Defraud His Parents Of N20M In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three teenage boys after one of them feigned his kidnap so they can collect N20 million from his parents.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Twitter. He gave the names of the three suspects as Ade Segun, Precious and Nonso.

He said Ade, 17, feigned his own kidnap and made his accomplice to call his parents to demand N20 million as ransom.

The parents reported the kidnap attempt to the police and when the suspects were asked to pick up the ransom money, they were apprehended.

Edafe told LIB that the incident happened on the 9th and that the ransom was N20 million and not N2 million as he erroneously stated on his Twitter handle.

"The suspect, Ade Segun, planned his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends, Precious and Nonso, called Ade's parent, and demanded the sum of #2,000,000.

“The parent reported at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to pay the ransom money. When the undercover policemen got to the location, they laid ambush and one of them precious came to pick the money, he was rounded up and arrested, he took them to the hideout where Ade and his other friend were arrested and confessed that it was all planned,” he tweeted.