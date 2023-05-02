2 Dead, 3 Injured In Ibadan-Ife Expressway Auto Crash

An accident involving a Mitsubishi commercial bus has claimed two lives and injured three others in the Alakia area of the Ibadan-Ife expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the accident happened around 5.45am on Wednesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Adekanye said the commercial bus with registration number YY 485 AAA, had a brake failure and rammed into a barrier created by a road construction company in the Alakia area.

He said five people were involved in the accident comprising four males and one female.

The sector commander further said two male adults lost their lives in the accident while two others and a female were injured.

He said the remains of the deceased had been collected by their relatives for burial while the injured were taken to the hospital before the arrival of FRSC personnel.

Adekanye called on motorists to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey and avoid speeding.