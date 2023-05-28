28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Lady, Stealing Her Phones, Jewelry, $10 000 In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Olumide Oyewole, who allegedly raped and robbed a woman in her apartment in the Ilasan area of Lekki.

Oyewole allegedly broke into the house of the victim simply identified as Cynthia around 8pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, tied her legs before raping her at knifepoint.

After raping the victim, the suspect stole an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger and $10, 000.

The victim was said to have reported at the nearest police station and the suspect was arrested.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, May 30, said detectives were sent to the crime scene and the suspect’s house where some of the exhibits were recovered.

“The police made an arrest this morning around 9.50 am at the Ilasan, area of Lekki, Lagos State. One Cynthia (surname withheld) visited the Ilasan Police Division and reported that she was raped and robbed by one Olumide Oyewole,” the PPRO stated.

“She (the victim) in the company of some policemen went and arrested the suspect. She reported that on Monday around 8 pm, she was in her room when she heard a knock on her door, she said when she went to open the door, the suspect, Oyewole forced himself into her room with his face masked and a knife in his possession.

“Oyewole allegedly tied her two hands with a rope and had canal knowledge of her. He afterwards ransacked her room and went away with an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger and $10 000.”

Hundeyin added that an investigation was ongoing and that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.