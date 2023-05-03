3SC Replica Jersey To Be Displayed In FIFA Museum

A FIFA official has been captured receiving the replica of the home and away jersey for Shooting Stars Sports Club in Zurich, Switzerland, the home of world football’s governing body.

The move sees the Ibadan-based club having a souvenir housed in FIFA’s museum, to the sighting pleasure of global fans.

3SC finished 6th in the 2023 NPFL regular season, picking up 23 points from 18 games, while scoring and conceding 20 goals apiece.

Regardless of the below-the-par performance from Shooting, next season is about to feel more spicy from an appearance point of view. The home jersey adorns a mix of deep and light blue mashup, while the away wear dorns a pure white feel with light blue sleeve and collar.

This is a ground breaking development for Nigeria Football and Shooting Stars Sports Club, having a monumental replica sitting in Zurich