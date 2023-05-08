834 Nigerians Arrive Abuja From Sudan

A total of 834 Nigerians evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan arrived the pilgrims’ terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria the airport terminal witnessed a large turnout of parents as well as relatives of the returnees, welcoming them with joy.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Sani Gwarzo, while receiving the returnees, said more stranded Nigerians would be back into the country in few days.

Gwarzo noted that three flights arrived the nation’s capital with a total of 834 returnees.

“As of this morning, we received three flights, Azman Air brought in 322 persons, Max Air brought in 410 persons, while Tarco Airline from Port Sudan came in with 102 persons, making a total of 834,” he said.

According to him, the delay in the release of some of the returnees luggages in Wadi Halfa, in Sudan, had been settled and their luggages came in with them on their flights.

He furthered that the sick ones among them had also been taken to the clinics for proper check-up, before releasing them to go to their respective homes, adding that a mop-up session had been put in place to bring back more stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

“If you know any of your colleague that was left behind, kindly let us know,” he added.