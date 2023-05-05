Actress Mercy Johnson Loses Dad

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has lost her dad, Daniel Johnson.

The actress announced the sad news on her Instagram page on Friday.

Mourning her dad, she said she would continue to question God for taking him, stressing that his death was unacceptable.

She said her father’s demise is the greatest pain she has ever experienced.

Okojie said the only reasonable explanation for his demise is that God loves him more than they do.

She wrote, “Rest in peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes sense to me now.”