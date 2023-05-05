Alaba Shanties Raided, Set On Fire By Police – Lagos PPRO

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday revealed that its men raided the shanties around the popular Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state while acting on credible information.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

He stated that some suspected criminals were arrested after the raid while weapons were recovered from them.

Hundeyin added that the shanties were thereafter set on fire by the police officers.

He wrote, “This is a false narrative! Acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire. Alaba Int’l Market is not on fire.”