Amotekun Nabs Two Over Alleged Killing Of Herdsman In Ogun

The Ogun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), has arrested two persons, identified as Akinyele Adebayo (49) and Idosu Gbalo (30), at Imeko -Afon area of the State, over alleged conspiracy and murder of one Umaru Aliu.

The commander of Amotekun in Ogun State, CP David Akinremi (rtd) disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Akinremi, the two men committed the crime on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at about 1800 hours, while the deceased, Umaru Aliu and Umaru Takake were grazing their cattle in the bush near Ijagure village.

Akinremi said, “information has it that one Fagbemi Kareem, now at large armed with a locally made single barrel gun and accompanied by four other persons, namely: Olorunto Segun, Baba Shele;

“Lana Ojugbele and Ashipa, trailed the herders caught up with Umaru Aliu and allegedly shot him on a farmland belonging to one Chief Ogunlana Fagbemi, alias “Osewuya” at Ijagure village, while Umaru Takake narrowly escaped unhurt.

READ MORE: Amotekun Decries Large Entry Of Headsmen Into Ondo

“On the same day at about 2000 hours, the duo of Olorunto Segun and Baba Shele allegedly contacted one Akinyele Adebayo to assist in dismembering the corpse at the scene of crime and he obliged in the presence of other cohorts.”

He added that “Baba Shele took away the head of the deceased to unknown destination.

“The remaining parts of the dismembered body was packed in a sack and buried in a pit near Oyan River at Oke-Ayo village in Imeko.

“The two arrested suspects on interrogation admitted their various roles in the criminal act and took operatives of the Corps to the scene where the remaining parts of the body were dumped with several parts missing.”