AMVCA: Consistently Not Inviting Me Looks Like Conspiracy, Oscar Is My Target — Ibrahim Chatta (VIDEO)

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has said he perceives his exclusion from the annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as a conspiracy against him.

Information Nigeria reports that the thespian’s fans had wondered why he was not considered a nominee despite his acting prowess, particularly in the movie, “King of Thieves,” which earned nominations in the AMVCA award categories.

But according to him, he was not bothered by his nomination, but by the fact that the organisers had never extended an invitation to him.

Commenting via a radio program he posted on Instagram, the Nollywood actor said he often feels like his works were not notable enough.

His words: “My exclusion from the nomination list didn’t make me feel bad because no matter how hard you think you are working, your mates are also working, and the best has to be picked every year. But my problem is that they don’t invite me and that looks like a conspiracy against me.

“I understand that it’s not everyone that gets nominated into the categories, but at least they’re supposed to invite me, but they don’t. So, I do feel like – is it that my works are not worthy enough? Because I used to see my younger colleagues, including those that just joined Nollywood, all showing off in different outfits at the event.”

The thespian said he would not allow any award prize to affect his craft, adding that his target was to win an Oscar before departing from this world.

“I will receive an Oscar before I leave this world. I don’t want any award to disturb my skills or my work. When you start about not receiving an award, it makes you weary, and I don’t want to be. Oscar is my target,” Chatta added.

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CstyzbMgDUZ/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==