AMVCA: I Started Without Social Media; Talent, Humility Determined My Progress — Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has reacted to her Industry Merit Award, received on Saturday at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award saying there was no social media during her prime, therefore progress was based on her talent and humility.

Ozokwor who also said that her children made significant sacrifices for her career, revealed this on Instagram on Monday as an appreciation post.

According to Mama G, as she is fondly called, she not only relied on her talent, humility but on word of mouth and trust when she began her acting career.

She posted, “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD” When we started in the industry, there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, word of mouth and trust.

“I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and often times without recognition.

“I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot and stayed long periods without a mother.

“At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my Associate Manager till date.”