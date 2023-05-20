AMVCA2023: BBNaija Star, Tacha Claims She Paid $20,000 For Her Blue Dress

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide has caused an uproar on social media with her outfit to this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The 2023 edition of the AMVCA is currently holding at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on her outfit, Tacha revealed that the blue dress, designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, cost her a whopping $20,000.

She wrote, “Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!”.

Tacha also shared a receipt to evidence her claims.

