Ancestry Result Reveals Canadian Rapper, Drake Is Nigerian

Aubrey Drake Graham, nicknamed Drake, the internationally recognized American/Canadian rapper, has drawn attention online with a recent disclosure regarding his ancestry.

According to him, the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) ancestry testing his father recently underwent, found that he was 30% Nigerian in a clip he posted to his Instagram account, which caught the attention of many of his Nigerian followers.

Drake remarked that Dennis Graham, his father, had provided him with a screenshot of his DNA test, which revealed that they were more Nigerian than any other race or tribe in the world.

In response to news being shared on his Instagram story, the ecstatic rapper expressed excitement and questioned whether he could now identify as a Naija man.

He wrote: “This is my dads results does this means I’m a Naija Man finally.”

However, his revelation generated alot of excitement from Nigerians including celebrities on social media platform.

Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo even suggested Igbo names Drake can adopt since he has finally discovered himself as a Nigerian. He also gave him his first duty to remix some of his songs as a typical Nigerian man.

He Ekubo wrote, “Ekenedili Drake Okwuchukwu Graham Chukwuka your green passport is ready for pickup. 1st assignment as a Nigerian, help us remix The Emperor, The Conqueror, The Champion, The Lion Is Here.”

@tsodine_group wrote, “Just like Small Doctor, Dr Sid, there comes Dr Akene short form “Drake”. He is from Anambra. But you for really come from Nigeria, by now you and Flavor for de drag who be the best artist in Igbo land.”

“Drake Nwanne m, no wonder I keep seeing him in my dream Chai my brother come back home, we don share land finish but I fit cut my own for you. Nwoke oma,” @iam_ojay_igwe teased.

@obaksolo typed “Person wey him Uncles still dey live for Ikorodu.”

“You mean Nnamdi Drake Nwachukwu,” @therayztv wrote.

@o___folake said “Is the way he spelled NAIJA for me..real son of the soil.”

@30bgnurse: “His DNA spread wings all over the world his ancestors were very busy.”

Information Nigeria reports Drake is now among international celebrities who are traced to Nigerian roots.

Recently, American rapper Lil Wayne revealed he is 53% Nigerian while appearing as a guest on “Drink Champ” show with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that airs on Revolt Television.