Apapa Faction Illegally Requesting Court To Void Elections Won By Our Kano Members – LP Alerts Security Agencies

The Labour Party (LP) says the Lamidi Apapa-led faction has asked a court in Kano State to void elections won by Party members in the last elections in a bid to reduce the party to ‘rubbles.’

LP’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Party would appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings.

“The Labour Party has been informed of an illegal attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Lamidi Apapa to misguide a Kano state high court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party in the just concluded general election,” the statement read in part.

“Suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, on Wednesday while the presidential appeal tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.

“Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for tomorrow.

“Though, the party will appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings, but we have earlier raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that Labour Party is reduced to the rubbles.

“Few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. We have since produced evidence of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for the withdrawal of cases before them.

“We are using this medium to alert the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, particularly, the police, DSS to note that Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity.

“This statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians. These agents have taken their hatchet job to a new level and will stop at nothing in doing their paymasters’ bid to truncate our case in various tribunals. Nigerians must be on alert and join forces in ensuring that all the anti-Democratic forces in our midst are subdued.”

Recall the LP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since Apapa, the then Deputy National Chairman of the Party (South), declared himself the Acting National Chairman following the sack of Julius Abure by a Federal capital Territory high court.

However, LP had said Apapa has been suspended over “anti-party activities” alongside Akingbade, national legal adviser; Gbenga Daramola, national financial secretary; Anselem Eragbe, national youth leader; and Abayomi Arabambi, national publicity secretary.

But chieftains of the Party including Peter Obi, the presidential candidate, says there is no crisis in the Party, maintaining that Abure remains the Chairman.