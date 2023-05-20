“Arabambi Told Me APC Paid Him” – LP Chieftain, Ekanem Alleges

Nseabasi Ekanem, Organising Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos State, says factional Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abayomi Arabambi, revealed he received funds from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ekanem who disclosed this during an interview on Television Continental said he has evidence to back it up.

His words: “Arabambi called me in Ogun, Abeokuta that APC gave him money and I have evidence to prove it.”

He however declined to publicly disgrace a fellow LP member and instead called on his colleagues to put aside their differences.

READ ALSO: Suspended Members Conspiring To Sabotage Peter Obi’s Case At Tribunal – Labour Party

The LP chieftain emphasized the need for unity within the Party, asserting that it has made substantial progress in recent months.

Crediting the improvement of the Party’s standing to the involvement of Peter Obi, its presidential candidate he further questioned Lamidi Apapa’s claim as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

He argued that the National Working Committee is the rightful body to decide on the Party’s leadership, and such decisions should be made during a convention.