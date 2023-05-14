“Arrest Obi If He Calls For Interim Govt.” — Apapa Tells IGP, Threatens To Appoint New Lawyers For LP At Tribunal

Lamidi Apapa, factional leader of the Labour Party (LP), has asked the Nigeria Police Force to investigate LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other individuals allegedly parading themselves to sabotage the inauguration of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come May 29.

According to him, anyone calling for interim government should be arrested by the police.

Abayomi Arabambi, national publicity secretary of the LP faction, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Saturday amidst the growing tension surrounding Tinubu’s inauguration as president.

Some opposition have called for a boycott of the event, while others have filed lawsuits to stop the ceremony.

However, the statement released by Arabambi said Obi and others trying to stop the inauguration are engaging in activities that are anti-democratic, hence should be held accountable.

It said, “If anyone calls for an interim administration, including Peter Obi, they should be arrested by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali.

“Nobody is above the law. You cannot seek to plunge Nigeria into war and also say you want to rule that country.

“We, in the Labour Party, are saying a capital ‘NO’ to such an evil call by Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not be sworn in come May 29.

“Henceforth, anyone calling for the establishment of an interim administration and threatening fire and brimstone and conducting themselves in a way that is likely to cause a breach of peace should be arrested.”

Arabambi, also criticised the LP’s legal team for failing to brief the faction on the petition related to the alleged attempts to stop Tinubu’s inauguration.

He added that the Apapa-led Labour Party cannot continue to rely on lawyers who are not committed to their cause and who do not share their values.

“I also want to allay the fear of Nigerians, the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party is not interested in withdrawing any matter from the presidential election petitions tribunal, but as the National Chairman (Apapa) confirmed, he has a right to know what is going on with the petition.

“If the Party’s legal team at the tribunal in Abuja fails to honour our ultimatum and brief us on the petition within 48 hours, we will appoint new lawyers to take over the case,” Arabambi said.