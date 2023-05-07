Arsenal Keep Tittle Hope Alive With Dramatic Win At Newcastle

Arsenal reduced Manchester City’s lead at the Premier League summit back to one point after they came out on top in a 2-0 thriller against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who have played one game more than the champions, responded superbly to the pressure exerted by Manchester City’s victory over Leeds United to prevail in an action-packed, edgy encounter littered with chances on Tyneside.

Newcastle, attempting to strengthen their push for a place in the Champions League next season, started at lightning pace – Jacob Murphy hitting the post and having a penalty award overturned by VAR.

Arsenal, however, showed their strength and it was inspirational captain Martin Odegaard who followed up his double against Chelsea in midweek by drilling his 15th Premier League goal of the season past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from 25 yards after 14 minutes.

What followed was a magnificent game full of opportunities in a frenzied atmosphere, Pope saving crucially from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard before half-time. Martinelli also struck the bar after the break.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale also produced vital stops from Joe Willock and Fabian Schar, with Alexander Isak heading against the post, before The Gunners broke clear to wrap up the three points – Schar turning Martinelli’s cross into his own net in the 71st minute.