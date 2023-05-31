Arsenal Star Bukayo, Saka Arrives In Nigeria (VIDEO)

Excitement gripped Nigerians and fans over the arrival of Arsenal super star, Bukayo Saka as he arrived in Lagos, Nigeria after a long season with the English Premier League giants.

The 21-year-old who represents England at international level was born to Nigerian parents in London and has since been visiting the West African nation.

Saka enjoyed his best season in the just ended campaign after helping Arsenal finish second in the league.

In a video shared by THE PUNCH NESWPAPER on twitter which has since gone viral on social media, the Arsenal star was welcomed by a huge crowd in Lagos.

See the video here: https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1664020459099127812?s=20