Atiku, PDP Present 118 Exhibits In Petition Against Tinubu

To prove his case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the February 25 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has presented a total of 118 exhibits before the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Atiku and the PDP had approached the tribunal to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Tinubu, who contested under the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the February 25 election.

In their claims, they stated that Tinubu was “not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election.”

They also alleged that the president “was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest.”

Eyitayo Jegede, one of Atiku’s counsels, presented the court with his first set of exhibits at the commencement of the hearing on Tuesday.

Some of the exhibits tendered in evidence included certified copies of the results of the presidential election from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Others included printouts of data obtained from the bimodal voter accreditation system and records of the number of permanent voter cards used for the election across the 36 states and the FCT.

Information Nigeria reports that all exhibits tendered were admitted as evidence.

However, respondents in the case reserved their objections to any of the documents, until their final written address and no witnesses were called by the petitioners during the hearing.