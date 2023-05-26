Atiku Reacts To Court’s Dismissal Of Suit Against Tinubu, Shettima

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has responded to the Supreme Court’s rejection of PDP’s lawsuit concerning the alleged double nomination of Kashim Shettima.

On Friday, the Supreme Court threw out a suit seeking disqualification of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In agreement with the lower courts’ decisions, the apex court declared that the PDP lacked the legal standing to pursue the case.

Justice Adamu Jauro, delivering the judgment, stated that the PDP had acted as an unauthorised party, referring to their involvement as unnecessary meddling.

Nonetheless, Atiku Abubakar took to his verified Twitter account to express his perspective on the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the PDP’s case.

He emphasised that this setback does not deter his pursuit of justice. He affirmed that his legal team is fully prepared to substantiate their claim that the February 25th election was fraudulent, failed to adhere to constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (@inecnigeria), and that the declared winner was not eligible to participate in the poll.

He wrote, “The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the @OfficialPDPNig case is not a setback in my quest for justice. Our legal team is ready to vigorously demonstrate that the election held on February 25th was fraudulent, in violation of constitutional requirements and @inecnigeria’s guidelines, and that the proclaimed victor was unqualified to contest the election.

“The battle for democracy and the establishment of a new order to stimulate Nigeria’s growth and development is one to which I am fully committed. I am not prepared to step away at this critical juncture when our nation stands at a crossroads. We trust that our respected Justices will soon deliver the pronouncement that will serve as a fitting requiem for those who manipulate mandates.

“I urge my supporters to exercise patience and maintain peaceful conduct as we diligently pursue our litigation at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.”