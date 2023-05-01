Ayra Starr Cancels US Shows Over Ill Health

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has canceled all her shows in the United States over ill health.

The singer was billed to perform at the ‘Something In The Water Concert’ in Virginia City alongside ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and a host of other top stars.

Making the revelation on Sunday night in a statement shared on her Instagram story, Ayra Starr disclosed she had been placed on immediate bed rest by her doctor.

READ ALSO: “I Was 14 When My Maths Teacher Predicted Mavin Would Sign Me” – Ayra Starr

While apologizing for her inability to attend her much anticipated show, she promised her fans to be back in a special way.

She wrote: “DC, VA and Houston your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised me to slow down, hence I’m on immediate bed rest.

“So sorry I could not meet every one of you as planned. Also, I’m sorry you feel let down but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we will have a magical time. I appreciate your prayers and well wishes.”