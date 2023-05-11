Babcock University Confirms Hack Of School Website After They Threatened To Leak Students’ Sensitive Data

The management of Babcock University has confirmed that the school’s portal has been compromised by hackers.

It was reported that the hackers released a statement, recounting how they had alerted the school in the past about some loopholes in their website.

The unknown individuals claimed to be in possession of the personal details of students, parents and guardians, alumni, bank details, card details, and addresses.

They further said that the website was not protected when the school’s security engineers worked on the last alert issued and the passwords were not changed.

The hackers threatened to leak all information in their possession unless their demands are met.

The school in a statement confirmed that the institution has come under serious cyber attacks lately and the management has issued a memo to inform students.

It also debunked claims that the hackers were in possession of some personal information adding they are inaccessible to the school information.

