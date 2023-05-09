Bandits Release Three More Kidnapped Kebbi College Students

Abductors of students of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, have released three of the remaining seven girls.

Forum chairman of parents of the kidnap victims, Malam Salim Kaoje on Monday afternoon, stated that the newly released College girls arrived the State.

Those released are Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar.

“Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government,” Kaoje said.

He, however, did not disclose if ransom was paid to secure their release.

Recall that 96 of the FGC, Birnin Yauri, were abducted when the school was attacked on June 17, 2021.

Four of the girls; Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by the notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide, last month.