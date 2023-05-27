Erling Haaland Wins Premier League Player, Young Player Awards

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has become the first player to win the Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season.

The 22-year-old striker’s 36 goals have seen him break the Premier League record for most goals in a season.

Overall, he has scored 52 goals during the campaign.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season – thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland.

Haaland, who received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel, joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has helped the club win a third successive top-flight title.

He has already been named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) men’s footballer of the year.

“It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me,” added the Norway international.

City are also on course for the Treble as they will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 3 June before playing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.

“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing team-mates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch,” said Haaland.

“Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”