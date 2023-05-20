Bayern’s Tittle Hopes Dealt Major Blow After Loss To Leipzig

Bayern Munich’s hopes of an 11th successive Bundesliga title were dealt a major blow as they lost 1-3 to Leipzig.

Victory for Dortmund at Augsburg on Sunday would lift Edin Terzic’s team two points clear at the top heading into the final day.

Serge Gnabry finished off a slick move to give Bayern a half-time lead.

But Konrad Laimer levelled in the second half before penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai completed the turnaround.

Nkunku sent his spot-kick straight down the middle after being felled in the box by Benjamin Pavard, before Noussair Mazraoui handled to allow Szoboszlai to fire home Leipzig’s third.

Thomas Tuchel’s team travel to Koln on the final day of the season, but wins for Dortmund over Augsburg and at home to Mainz next weekend would secure their first title since 2012.

Leipzig are now guaranteed to finish third – and compete in the Champions League again next season – after Saturday’s impressive fightback.