Benue Assembly Refuses To Assent Ortom’s Pension Bill Over Lawmakers’ Unpaid Allowances

The Benue State House of Assembly has temporarily suspended its plenary following the withheld salaries and allowances owed to them for the past six months.

The decision has however resulted in the controversial Executive Pension Bill, proposed by the State’s governor, Samuel Ortom, being put on hold for approval.

Meanwhile, governor-elect of the State, Hyacinth Alia had criticized the bill, which would offer former state governors permanent accommodation and four new cars every four years.

Additionally, the bill proposes the hiring of six personal staff for former governors and three for former deputy governors, as well as free medical treatment for the former governors, their spouses, and at least four of their children under 18.

According to a member of the House, Bem Mngutyo, the House “resolved not to sit until our emoluments and salaries are paid”, The Nation reported.

Mngutyo further revealed that Ortom reportedly met with the Peoples Democratic Party caucus of the House last weekend to discuss the matter and promised to settle the arrears before leaving office in 18 days using the state’s May federal allocation.