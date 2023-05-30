Biden, King Charles Congratulate Tinubu On Inauguration As Nigeria’s President

United States (U.S.) President, Joe Biden as well as King Charles III of the United Kingdom (UK) have congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his inauguration as the new leader of Nigeria.

In a statement released on the White House website on Monday, Biden also sent his warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria on the occasion of the swearing-in.

The U.S. leader said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to continuing the work with Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

Biden added that he looks forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of the dynamic connection between the countries as partners.

His words: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”

King Charles, on his part, said he looked forward to building a deeper relationship between the UK and Nigeria as Commonwealth partners.

The British monarch stated this in a statement on Monday delivered by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls’ Education, Helen Grant.

He said: “Dear Mr. President, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

“As Commonwealth partners with a deep bond, I look forward to building an even stronger friendship between our countries during your Presidency.”