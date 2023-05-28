I’ll Never Address Tinubu As “My President” — Tunde Bakare Vows

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has said that he will never refer Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his President.

According to the politician a number of electoral frauds occurred during the 2023 elections and that the Independent National Electoral Commission messed up the campaigning process.

After giving a lecture on the Zoom program titled “Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora,” the cleric gave the submission while fielding questions, adding that the elections fell short of expectations.

Asked if he would be happy to work for the new government as a Minister of Diaspora Engagements, he laughed and said he would say what he said to President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

He said he told Buhari that sometimes he called him President of Nigeria and other times, he called him “My President.”

Bakare said, “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.”

He added that at “any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

Information Nigeria reports that, Bakare, who participated in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary in June 2022, where nomination forms were sold for N100 million, polled no single vote.

Relating to this, he said, “I participated in the primary, and there were hundreds (of persons) who participated only by stepping down, so there is no shame in what we have done. We spoke truth to power within seven minutes.”

“I wasn’t there when they voted, I wasn’t there when they scored (me) zero, but we won that badge of zero and badge of honour,” he said, adding that this was because some defeats that were more triumphant than victories.

Answering the question, he said if he was called to be a minister under the incoming government, there would be conditions to it, “but I am not desperate to be a minister, not at all. I was offered before but I turned it down. My life is not just to take photographs with the president and shake hands.

“But we will do if it will benefit even one citizen.”

Tinubu will tomorrow Monday, May 29, be sworn in as the President of the country.