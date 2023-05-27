Buhari, Osinbajo, Ministers Will Leave Behind Luxury Cars; Nobody’s Entitled – Garba Shehu

As the eight-year tenure of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari winds up in two days, the presidency has declared that departing ministers will not be permitted to leave with their official vehicles.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated this in an interview with Punch.

However, he said ministers will receive what the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission dictates as their severance benefits.

Shehu further stated that both Buhari and Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, will leave behind their armoured luxury vehicles, which will be inherited by their successors, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, respectively.

The move is seen as a break from the norm of government officials departing office with their official vehicles, a practice observed across the country at all levels of government.

READ ALSO: Buhari Allowed Tinubu Win, Cabinet Members Switching Allegiance To President-Elect – Garba Shehu

He also reaffirmed that Buhari, Osinbajo, and the ministers would not be leaving office with the vehicles assigned to them.

“As we speak today, nobody is entitled to official cars. What they use are project vehicles. These ones can only be boarded and sold after four years of usage. That is when the book value has been exhausted,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson noted that the law already outlines the provision for former presidents and their deputies to obtain a certain number of vehicles at specific intervals, therefore, do not have to take government vehicles upon leaving office.

Shehu said, “Former Heads of State have a prescribed number of vehicles they are entitled to, which may be changed after a certain number of years. And the President has kept to this by supplying that number of vehicles to all former Heads of State each time it is due. The President will not place himself above the others; that I can assure you.”