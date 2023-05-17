Buhari Returns To Abuja After Extended Stay In London

Just few weeks before presidential inauguration which is set to hold on the 29th of May, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after an extended trip to London, UK.

It was gathered that the President’s plane arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 4:45pm.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that President Buhari departed the country on May 3rd for the UK to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6.

He was expected to return to Nigeria last week after the coronation but a statement from the presidency confirmed Buhari would be extending his stay in London for medical reasons.

The President’s media adviser, Femi Adesina in a statement on Tuesday, announced that Buhari would spend an extra week in London, United Kingdom, to receive dental care.

He said Buhari “will remain in London, the United Kingdom, for an additional week, based on the advice of his dentist, who has started attending to him.”

According to Adesina, the specialist wants to see President Buhari in five more days to complete a procedure that has already begun.

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023,” the statement said.