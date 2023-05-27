Buhari To Address Nigerians 7am Sunday

By
Comfort Olusesi
-

President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver his farewell message to Nigerians at 7:00am on Sunday.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday evening titled ‘President Buhari broadcasts to the nation.’

According to Adesina, “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

Therefore, he advised television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”


