Buhari To Addresses Incoming, Returning Governors

Just few weeks to the handling over ceremony to the incoming administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has been invited to address the incoming and returning governors as part of activities lined up for the induction programme.

It was gathered that President Buhari would be the special guest of honour at the third induction ceremony for the governors put together by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, slated to commence from Monday, May 15 to May 19.

He would give the keynote address to the gathering of governors, including those that are already out of office.

According to a statement released by the NGF Director of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, disclosed that those invited to the NGF induction were former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, the Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa, and President William Ruto of Kenya.

According to Barkindo, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World trade Organization, WTO; Amina Jane Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, and Dr Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank, AfDB, are expected to deliver papers during the event.

Also, the current Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and two former American Governors, Terry McAuliffe of the State of Virginia and O’Malley Martin Joseph of Maryland are also billed to grace the occasion.

The statement read in part, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, is hosting its 3rd Governors’ induction from Monday May 15 to May 19th, 2023.

“The induction program for incoming and returning governors is the NGFs flagship program where the incoming governors are supported with special tools to usher them into office in a seamless manner and to assist them move away from campaigns to governance.

“Traditionally, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces is invited to give the keynote address to the gathering of governors including those that are already out of office.

“The occasion accords the governors an opportunity to share experiences and compare notes to further strengthen service delivery to the Nigerian people at the sub-national level.

“This year, 2023, the program is holding at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Special Guest of Honor. It commences at 8 in the morning.”