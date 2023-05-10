Buhari To Stay Extra Week In UK For Dental Check Up

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari has added an additional week to his stay in London over an appointment with his dentist.

Recall Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) last week for the coronation of King Charles 111 and was slated to return to the country this week.

Giving an update on the UK trip in a statement on Tuesday, Adesina said “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.”

“The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.” Adesina said.