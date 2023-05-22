Buhari’s Apology To Nigerians Not Acceptance Of Wrongdoings But Accountability – Garba Shehu

Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, disclosed that his principal’s recent apology to Nigerians does not imply wrongdoing.

Recall that President Buhari recently apologized to Nigerians for his government’s actions and inactions and asked for forgiveness.

However, Shehu made the disclosure while speaking on Buhari’s achievement after eight years of governing in an interview on Channels Television.

Insisting that the President has performed exceptionally well, he added that Buhari is satisfied with his achievements.

“The President feels fulfilled. He has done exceptionally well as best as he can in the circumstances in which he has found himself. He is satisfied going home for the next president to contribute and build on the foundations he has laid,” Shehu stated.

He further asserted that the President’s apology doesn’t mean he admits any wrongdoing.

“You can’t walk on eggs without breaking them. It is absolutely not possible. So, the apology by President Muhammadu Buhari did not indicate acceptance of wrongdoing on his part,” he added.

Shehu who explained that Buhari may have unintentionally offended some people, noted he is not a malicious individual, adding that, the move to apologize demonstrates accountability.

On insecurity, Shehu maintained that Buhari has made significant strides in combatting Boko Haram insurgents, adding that the military is now better equipped to tackle the country’s security challenges.

“The Army has made so many acquisitions – drone technology etc. So, much has changed and President Muhammadu Buhari will be appreciated, if not now, [it will be] later,” Shehu stated.