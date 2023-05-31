Buhari’s Eight Years In Power Was A Disaster – Jonathan’s Ex-Aide

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has faulted former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which he said was laden with destruction and damage to many of the Nigerian values.

Chidoka, who served in the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan described Buhari’s government of eight years as a ‘’disaster of unimaginable proportions.”

Recall that Buhari handed over power to President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023, having served two terms in office.

In a post on his Twitter page shortly after inauguration , Chidoka said Nigeria lost many values under Buhari.

Chidoka wrote, “President Buhari destroyed every fibre of our national consensus, destroyed our pride of place in the comity of nations, damaged our collective desire to live in peace within our diversity, and reversed the economic progress of the democratic era. President Buhari was simply a disaster of unimaginable proportions.”

Meanwhile, Many notable Nigerians such as ex Governors and former ministers have criticized the former President over alleged mishandling of terrorism and economy of the country.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, blamed the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for its inability to curb terrorism, noting that the ex-leader allegedly spurned the piece of advice he gave him to contain the crisis.