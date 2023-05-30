Bukola Arugba Officially Ends Relationship With Damola Olatunji, Claims She Was Never Married To Him

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi better known as Arugba has officially announced her separation from her colleague and lover, Damola Olatunji.

The actress in a latest post via her Instagram page, shared a notice issued by her lawyers confirming she and Damola were no longer together.

The Notice also revealed that the two movie stars, who have two children (twins) together, were never married to each other.

READ ALSO: ‘God Will Fight For Me’ – Actress Bukola Arugba Reacts To Traitors

While they have gone their separate ways, Arugba and Damola agreed to jointly ensure their children’s well-being and welfare.

The statement read, “They are no longer an item. They have gone their separate ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will.

“They have never being married to each other but they are blessed with two children (twins).”

See post below: