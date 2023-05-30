Charly Boy Reacts To Fuel Subsidy Removal

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted to the plan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove subsidy from fuel.

According to the musician, the new president has broken a record in less than 24 hours of being inaugurated.

Recall that the president had, on Monday, during his inaugural speech, said the subsidy will no longer be sustained.

The development has continued to trigger mixed reactions from citizens and stakeholders.

While some applauded the president for the bold step, others think that the policy is coming at the wrong time.

Speaking on the matter, Charly Boy lamented that Tinubu’s controversial remark on the subsidy had triggered an increase in the price of fuel in parts of the country.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the entertainer wondered if those lauding the president on the move would not suffer the consequences.

He wrote, “Tinubu don break record within 24 hours after swearing-in. Fuel scarcity and fuel price have increased after announcing fuel subsidy removal. Day 1 hitting the ground running.

“The question is, are the BATIS going to buy this fuel in different prices from what We Buy??? We go soon learn”.

According to Charly Boy, it is ridiculous that many Nigerians still believe that the ruling party which has subjected the country to hardship will change things in the next eight years.

He further commended Obidients who are committed to building a new Nigeria and urged them to continue exposing the lies of politicians and hold them accountable to start living up to their promises.