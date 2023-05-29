Chelsea Officially Appoint Pochettino As New Manager

Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine, 51, begins his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year. Interim boss Frank Lampard took Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League – their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” the club said in a statement.

Chelsea say Pochettino was first choice and the only manager who was brought into the club for talks.

He will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Pochettino is Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season, which led to Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis.

Chelsea have had a poor season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

They closed the Premier League season with their first bottom-half finish since 1995-96.