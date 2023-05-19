Chris Okotie Begs IGP, Seeks Clemency For Seun Kuti

Founder of Household of God Church and former presidential candidate, Chris Okotie, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, for clemency in the matter involving afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, over his case with the police.

Recall that Kuti was apprehended by the police after assaulting an officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

However, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun remanded the defendant for 48 hours in police custody. Meanwhile, the magistrate granted an application for an extension of remand of Kuti for additional four days.

Olatubosun extended Kuti’s remand until May 22. Mr Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to the court, had moved the application.

READ MORE: Sowore Raises Alarm Over Police Secret Trial Of Seun Kuti Over Assault On Officer

According to him, the extension is to allow further investigation into the case.

Speaking via a statement issued in Lagos by his media aide, Ladi Ayodeji, the clergyman noted that Kuti’s attitude was a result of the pressure from the youths in the country to create a better Nigeria.

Okotie said: “I would like to urge the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to demonstrate a paternal clemency towards Seun Kuti in his transgression against an authorized myrmidon of the law. “Anti-establishment is not acceptable under any guise, however, a humane superintendence is a mark of a great leadership.

“The youths have been under tremendous pressure to establish a new Nigerian social order and Seun’s abrasive conduct is a tangent from that trajectory.

“I plead earnestly with the IGP to temper justice with mercy and exculpate Seun of all charges. Femi and Seun Kuti are artistic souvenirs bestowed upon us by the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and we truly appreciate the creative artistry demonstrated in their musical genre.

“Please find sufficient grace in your heart to anesthesize the gravity of this provocation.

“May the blessing of the God of heaven be vouchsafed to you in the plenitude of His Grace.”