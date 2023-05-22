Commercial Car Driver Crushes Family Of Four To Death In Jigawa

A commercial car driver reportedly has crushed four members of a family to death in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

An unidentified resident of the community who spoke to Daily Post said that the incident happened on Sunday evening when a car hit the motorcycle carrying the victims, who all died on the spot.

A spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Jigawa State, confirmed the incident to Daily Post in a statement on Monday.

According to him: “A fatal accident occurred yesterday, Sunday, May 21, at around 5 pm in Babura Town, along Babura-Gumel Road, and four people died on the spot.”

The tragedy reportedly occurred when the driver of the commercial vehicle, Hamisu Ahmed, travelling to Gumel at high speed, hit the victims, who were on a motorcycle on the way to their village, Kolori.

The victims, identified as 45-year-old Gambo Mutari, his 25-year-old wife, Fiddausi Abdullah, his mother-in-law, Hauwa Maigari, and their two-year-old child, were rushed to the Babura General Hospital and confirmed dead.

The deceased have been buried according to Islamic injunctions